NHL Rumors: More Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Deadline Targets

How the trade deadline is set up for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Chris Johnston of Toronto Maple Leafs: All the maneuvering from the Riley Nash deal signifies that the Toronto Maple Leafs intend on making more moves before the 3:00 pm EDT trade deadline.

What will Frederik Andersen‘s prognosis ultimately be? A nicer way of saying this is when will Andersen be able to play again. The answer to this is no one knows. What is known is that Kyle Dubas and management have set the table to make more moves by stretching out their cap space to the max.

What trade deadline deals could Toronto wind up making?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Assessing the Toronto Maple Leafs’ needs seems simple. They need a complementary top-nine forward and a defenseman who excels on the penalty kill. The thought process is that goaltending is okay for now.

Nick Foligno remains on the block but then again so does Taylor Hall. Hall would take far more moves than the initial one for Dubas to pull it off. Also, defenders like New Jersey’s Dmitry Kulikov could be had for cheap and Toronto could still be cap compliant. Buffalo’s Colin Miller may cost too much.

Again, Toronto has to finagle around to make a deal happen given their current cap position. It is the nature of the beast. Salary retention may have to come not only from the initial team but possibly from a third party (like Chicago, San Jose, etc.)

Toronto has draft picks (first and second in 2021) to shed along with a few middle-rounders. Also, Alexander Kerfoot or one of their young Marlie defensemen could be expendable too.

If Nashville is interested in selling a Filip Forsberg or Mattias Ekholm, Kyle Dubas will jump because of the term but that may not be likely.

What will the Maple Leafs look like Monday?

Lance Hornsby of the Toronto Sun: Again, a lot will change over the final hours of the trade deadline. The players clearly trust Dubas to make the right decisions and with a show that mentions “All In” often, expect Toronto to try to make moves. Do not be surprised if the Maple Leafs add a top-six forward to the mix with a complementary forward and defenseman. It will not be easy but is possible. Kyle Dubas has the numbers on his side this go-around.