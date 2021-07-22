NHL Rumors: Mostly Maple Leafs with a Little Oilers and Penguins

Hyman closing in on an Oilers deal?
Kevin McGran: “It’s in the Leafs corner” as Zach Hyman maybe nearing a deal with the Edmonton Oilers.
Elliotte Friedman: If the Maple Leafs are looking for a draft pick, a Hyman trade could happen today and he’d get eight years. Would be seven years when free agency opens. Either way, Hyman will get around $40 million.
Chris Johnston: An eight-year deal with the Oilers could come in just under Ryan Nugent-Hopkins $5.125 million per season. A seven-year contract for Hyman would be closer to a $5.5 million cap hit.
Penguins may need a Tanev replacement
Dan Kingerski: The Pittsburgh Penguins losing Brandon Tanev in the expansion draft increase the Penguins’ need for Maple Leafs pending UFA Zach Hyman.
For those that didn’t like Tanev’s deal, Hyman’s contract would be worse.
Keeping Holl was key for the Leafs
Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t want to lose defenseman Justin Holl. That is why they traded for Jared McCann, and were okay with losing one of McCann or Alex Kerfoot.
Coleman a replacement option for Hyman departure?
NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger said on TSN 1050 on Monday that the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at Blake Coleman as a “replacement” for Zach Hyman. Coleman will be looking to at least double his salary to $3.6 million and that will be on the low side.
Carlo Colaiacovo said that he’s heard that Coleman could be looking to Tom Wilson money, something starting with a five.
Top free agent targets for the Maple Leafs
Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle: Ranking 44 unrestricted free agent forwards that would make sense for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Top-six options
1. Jaden Schwartz
2. Gabriel Landeskog
3. Taylor Hall
4. Zach Hyman
5. Kyle Palmieri
6. Phillip Danault
7. David Krejci
8. Tomas Tatar
9. Mikael Granlund
10. Mike Hoffman
11. Brandon Saad
Bottom-six options
1. Paul Stastny
2. Nick Bonino
3. Blake Coleman
4. Corey Perry
5. Alex Galchenyuk
6. Micheal Bunting
7. Brock McGinn
8. Zach Parise
9. Nick Foligno
10. Matt Calvert
11. Derek Ryan
12. Mathieu Perreault
13. Travis Zajac
14. Tyler Bozak
15. Marcus Johansson
16. Ryan Getzlaf
17. Joel Armia
18. Mattias Janmark
19. Alexander Wennberg
20. Bobby Ryan
21. Nikita Gusev
22. Vinnie Hinostroza
23. Tyler Ennis
24. Casey Cizikas
25. Derek Stepan
26. Derick Brassard
27. Riley Nash
28. Joe Thornton
29. Frederick Gaudreau
30. Ryan Dzingel
31. Mikhail Grigorenko
32. Tomas Nosek
33. Erik Haula