NHL Rumors: Mostly Maple Leafs with a Little Oilers and Penguins

Hyman closing in on an Oilers deal?

Kevin McGran: “It’s in the Leafs corner” as Zach Hyman maybe nearing a deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

Elliotte Friedman: If the Maple Leafs are looking for a draft pick, a Hyman trade could happen today and he’d get eight years. Would be seven years when free agency opens. Either way, Hyman will get around $40 million.

Chris Johnston: An eight-year deal with the Oilers could come in just under Ryan Nugent-Hopkins $5.125 million per season. A seven-year contract for Hyman would be closer to a $5.5 million cap hit.

Penguins may need a Tanev replacement

Dan Kingerski: The Pittsburgh Penguins losing Brandon Tanev in the expansion draft increase the Penguins’ need for Maple Leafs pending UFA Zach Hyman.

For those that didn’t like Tanev’s deal, Hyman’s contract would be worse.

Keeping Holl was key for the Leafs

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t want to lose defenseman Justin Holl. That is why they traded for Jared McCann, and were okay with losing one of McCann or Alex Kerfoot.

Coleman a replacement option for Hyman departure?

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger said on TSN 1050 on Monday that the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at Blake Coleman as a “replacement” for Zach Hyman. Coleman will be looking to at least double his salary to $3.6 million and that will be on the low side.

Carlo Colaiacovo said that he’s heard that Coleman could be looking to Tom Wilson money, something starting with a five.

Top free agent targets for the Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle: Ranking 44 unrestricted free agent forwards that would make sense for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Top-six options

1. Jaden Schwartz

2. Gabriel Landeskog

3. Taylor Hall

4. Zach Hyman

5. Kyle Palmieri

6. Phillip Danault

7. David Krejci

8. Tomas Tatar

9. Mikael Granlund

10. Mike Hoffman

11. Brandon Saad

Bottom-six options

1. Paul Stastny

2. Nick Bonino

3. Blake Coleman

4. Corey Perry

5. Alex Galchenyuk

6. Micheal Bunting

7. Brock McGinn

8. Zach Parise

9. Nick Foligno

10. Matt Calvert

11. Derek Ryan

12. Mathieu Perreault

13. Travis Zajac

14. Tyler Bozak

15. Marcus Johansson

16. Ryan Getzlaf

17. Joel Armia

18. Mattias Janmark

19. Alexander Wennberg

20. Bobby Ryan

21. Nikita Gusev

22. Vinnie Hinostroza

23. Tyler Ennis

24. Casey Cizikas

25. Derek Stepan

26. Derick Brassard

27. Riley Nash

28. Joe Thornton

29. Frederick Gaudreau

30. Ryan Dzingel

31. Mikhail Grigorenko

32. Tomas Nosek

33. Erik Haula