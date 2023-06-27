NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Alex DeBrincat, and J.T. Compher

Nashville Predators will listen on anything, trying to move up in the draft

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A few teams spoke with the Nashville Predators about Ryan Johansen when they made it known that they would retain 50 percent of his salary.

Predators GM Barry Trotz’s goal is to keep Juuse Saros, Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg, but admits he has to listen to everything.

TSN: The Nashville Predators have the No. 15 and No. 24 picks in the first round and have been looking to move up.

‘GM’ Barry Trotz:

“David and I have been on the phones, everyone’s been trying to get into that top 4. I’ve been trying to make them uncomfortable but we still have a few days, things can change.”

The Predators moved Johansen’s $8 million contract to the Avs but they had to retain $4 million.

“The decision was made purely on our window that we created at the deadline at going in a different path…The opportunity will allow him to further his path with Colorado and we wish Ryan the best,” Trotz said Monday.

Multiple teams interested in Alex DeBrincat

David Pagnotta: The Ottawa Senators continue to talk to multiple teams about forward Alex DeBrincat.

The Senators could look for a first-round pick, as they don’t have one, but it’s not a prerequisite for every team that they are in talks with.

The Detroit Red Wings are interested in DeBrincat and do have the No. 9 and No. 17 picks.

Would J.T. Compher take less money from the Avalanche to stay?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Colorado Avalanche would still like to bring center J.T. Compher back but he could get $5 million-plus on the open market which is more than the Avs can fit in.

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: The Avs would need to get creative in order to keep Compher and he’d need to take less money. The Avs also need to re-sign pending RFA defenseman Bowen Byram.

The Avs will be looking to fill out their bottom six forwards with cheap veterans looking to chase a cup and/or young players.