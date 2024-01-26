NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and Who Might Need a Fresh Start

Predators GM expects to make some moves

Michael Gallagher: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz said on 102.5 The Game that he expects to make some moves at the deadline and that he spoke with the some while they were on the road trip to see what is out there.

10 players who might be okay with a fresh start somewhere else

Chris Johnston and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: A look at 10 players who could be falling out of favor with their current team and could be moved before the start next season.

Philip Broberg – Edmonton Oilers – Producing in the AHL but there’s no immediate path back to the big club. Could be used as a trade deadline chip as the Oilers will be going for it.

NHL Rumors: Ryan Reaves and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Nick Robertson – Toronto Maple Leafs – Still trying to become a regular in the lineup. Can score but skating and defense have been issues. Pending UFA.

Morgan Frost – Philadelphia Flyers – Has been producing of late after being a healthy scratch. He has a year left at $2.1 million.

Oliver Wahlstrom – New York Islanders – Coming off a torn ACL, he’s only averaging 11 minutes a game in just over 20 games this season. He’s arbitration eligible this offseason.

Arthur Kaliyev – Los Angeles Kings – Been a healthy scratch of late with ice time lessoning. On pace for 12 goals.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph – Pittsburgh Penguins – Injuries and healthy scratches has the 23-year old playing in under 20 games. Pending RFA who could use a change of scenery.

Victor Olofsson – Buffalo Sabres – He’s been a healthy scratch most of this month. He’s production has dropped off and that is all he really brings.

Erik Brannstrom – Ottawa Senators – Fourth on the depth chart on the left side behind Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson and Jakob Chychrun.

aNHL Rumors: What does the long-term future look like for Shane Pinto and the Ottawa Senators?

Alexandre Texier – Columbus Blue Jackets – They have 14 forwards under contract for next year or are pending RFAs. He’s arbitration eligible.

Jonatan Berggren – Detroit Red Wings – He’ll need waivers next season. The Red Wings already have some undersized forwards, so he could be used as a trade chip.