NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Nashville Predators have an interest in Dylan Cozens, and Steven Stamkos talk purely speculation

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: A source said that the Nashville Predators have some interest in Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens.

Another source said the Predators are looking for a middle-six center and a top-four defenseman.

Another source said it’s purely speculation that teams are calling the Predators about forward Steven Stamkos or that he’s having second thoughts about signing in Nashville.

Michael Gallagher : If the Predators were putting together trade offers for Sabres Dylan Cozens, don’t be surprised if forward Tommy Novak was part of an offer.

: If the Predators were putting together trade offers for Sabres Dylan Cozens, don’t be surprised if forward Tommy Novak was part of an offer. Michael Gallagher: Novak as part of deal helps with the money side of things given the Predators cap situation. If the Predators were to include prospect Fedor Svechkov, the Sabres would have to retain a higher percentage of Cozens’ salary.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Teams are calling the Sabres about Dylan Cozens but they should be “very, very careful with this because he’s legitimately wanted.” He’s a right-handed, 23-year-old center who scored 30 goals two years ago. He’s got five years left at $7.1 million.

The Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks have talked

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman said he was just spitballing when he mentioned Elias Pettersson, Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram, but the sides have spoken: “I was just spit balling but the 2 teams have talked, I can see VAN interest in those players and I can see Buffalo interested in Pettersson.”

Irfaan Gaffar: “Where there’s smoke there’s always some fire when a players name is in the news. Are the Canucks going to trade EP40 tomorrow? No. This management team is smarter than that. It’s a good bet a lot of other teams will be calling VAN soon. Listening & making calls is part of the job”

