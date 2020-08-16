NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Poile will circle back to Smith and Granlund in a couple of weeks

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM David Poile isn’t sure how the situations with pending unrestricted free agents Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund will play out.

Poile said that he will be in contact with Smith’s and Granlund’s agents in a couple of weeks to talk about a potential contract.

Holland on Athanasiou

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on pending restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou: “I had a relationship with Athanasiou in Detroit, and his impact here wasn’t as good as I’d hope. I will assess over the next six, seven weeks leading into the off-season.”

Penguins Riikola staying in N.A. … Malkin was almost traded last offseason, but he won’t be going anywhere this year

Dan Kingerski: Source saying the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Riikola doesn’t plan on heading back to play in Finland this fall, he plans on staying in North America.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: A team source said this week that the Pittsburgh Penguins are not considering trading forward Evgeni Malkin this offseason. Malkin recorded 74 points in 55 games this season.

The source said that Malkin isn’t interested in being traded, Sidney Crosby is against the idea, and owner Mario Lemieux would squash the idea.

It was reported last June by PHN that the Penguins and Florida Panthers talked about a potential Malkin trade.

There was friction between then Penguin forward Phil Kessel, Malkin and coach Mike Sullivan, with Malkin joining the players who believed Kessel needed to be moved. Malkin may have been next to go.

A team source said that when Crosby heard about the potential trade with the Panthers, he urged Malkin to talk this over with Sullivan and for the Penguins to not trade him. The sides have since committed to each other.