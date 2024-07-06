NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Mitch Marner, Sidney Crosby, and Leon Draisaitl

Ryan O’Reilly pitched Mitch Marner to his GM, and Crosby’s not in a rush

Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star: Before free agency opened, Nashville Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly did his best to convince GM Barry Trotz that they should trade for Mitch Marner.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are not expected to announce a contract extension for Sidney Crosby this week. The sides are talking but Crosby is not in a rush.

Direction and not money are likely Sidney Crosby’s concerns

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby have been talking to each other for two months about a contract extension and issues are being talked about. GM Kyle Dubas said the negotiations will remain private.

Last week when six players from Team Canada were named for the Four Nations Cup, Crosby said “We’re talking. I’ll leave it at that.”

Crosby should have earned a blank check from the organization. It’s about the direction of the team and not money for Crosby. The Penguins’ current lineup is not a playoff contender.

“We’re not looking to simply squeak into the playoffs. It’s to return the team to becoming a contender as soon as possible. Can we do that this season? Can we do that next season,” Dubas said Tuesday. “It’s hard to put a timeframe on it, but this is obviously not as strip-it-down to the studs situation here. The people in the room are too good for that.”

Leon Draisaitl‘s agent is in no rush

Nick Horwat of SI: Leon Draisaitl’s agent Jiri Poner to Eishockey News.

“There’s no rush yet, but either it happens quickly, i.e., by the end of August, or it doesn’t work out at all,” Poner said. “It will also become clear whether Edmonton really wants him or not.”

Draisaitl at $8.5 million per season has been playing above his actual value and has surpassed 100 points five times. His agent says he’s worth 30% more than that (equates to $11.05 million).