NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Yaroslav Askarov asks the Nashville Predators for a trade

Kevin Weekes: Nashville Predators goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has told the team that he won’t report to their AHL team and that he would like a trade.

Jonathan Bailey of Philadelphia Hockey Now: If the Philadelphia Flyers are looking to go down the offer sheet road like the St. Louis Blues did, Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger could be a potential option.

Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers: An interview with Columbus Blues Jackets GM Don Waddell.

Wadell when asked about the status of RFA forward Cole Sillinger.

“Yeah, we’re real close. His agent has been very, there’s been lots of talks going on, all very positive talks. We’re all within the striking distance. It’s just a matter of they have a position, we have a position and there’s no doubt in my mind it’ll get worked out.”

Wadell said that he personally hasn’t spoken with Patrik Laine, but head coach Dean Evason and Laine reiterated that he would like a fresh start somewhere else.

Waddell when asked if he can see scenario where Laine starts the year with the team.

“Well he’s still a Blue Jacket today and as we speak, I don’t have anything (newsworthy of) interest, but nothing that I had to make a decision on yet. Just some teams do their homework and trying to talk with Patrick and his agent and he thought about giving full permission to talk to teams. So, but as we are talking (Thursday afternoon 8/15), I don’t have anything that on the table that would even make any sense for the Blue Jackets to make that deal.”

Waddell added that Laine’s camp is allowed to talk to other teams, and he’s been scenarios where someone would like to be traded, they still need to find a team that wants to trade for them and be willing to agree on a price.