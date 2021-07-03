NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and the Detroit Red Wings

Predators want to make a deal with the Kraken

ESPN 102.5 The Game: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that the Seattle Kraken expansion draft played a role in the Viktor Arvidsson trade to the Los Angeles Kings and that he’d like to make a deal with the Kraken to control who they lose in the expansion draft.

“I’ve had a couple conversations with . Ideally, if we could strike a deal to determine a certain player who we would lose, I’d like to do that.”

…

“If Viktor Arvidsson was not protected, he would’ve been taken by Seattle and that’s who we would’ve lost… It definitely was a factor, not just losing Viktor for nothing.”

The Red Wings have lot of salary cap space to use to their advantage if they want

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings currently have 12 players under contract for next season and $48.1 million salary cap space. Once they re-sign their RFAs, and including Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno, they should have about $21 million in cap space with 21 roster players.

The Red Wings could look to buy out Frans Nielsen or Richard Panik.

Re-signing defenseman Marc Staal could be an option. The Wings could be interested in pending UFA defensemen Ryan Murray and Mike Reilly. The NHL Network tweeted they might be interested in Alec Martinez, who is from Michigan.

They are interested in re-signing forward Luke Glendening.

The Wings need a backup goalie.

GM Steve Yzerman could use their cap space to take on a bad contract that has a sweetener attached.

Red Wings RFA projections

Jakub Vrana – one-year at $4.5 million.

Tyler Bertuzzi – four-year deal at a $4.5 million cap hit.

Filip Hronek – $3.75 million on a bridge deal.

Adam Erne – two years at $1.5 million.

Michael Rasmussen – $1 million on a short-term deal.

Gustav Lindstrom – under a $1 million cap hit.

Dennis Cholowski – under a $1 million cap hit.

Givani Smith – under a $1 million cap hit.

Chase Pearson – under a $1 million cap hit.