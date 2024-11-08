NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators Will Not Rush Any Changes Including Coaching

Predators Will Not Make Any Knee Jerk Decisions With the Roster or Coach

Dave Pagnotta was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked if the Nashville Predators struggles are more a personnel issue or a coaching issue and if a coaching change could be coming.

Martin Biron: “Now, I mentioned to Steve earlier in the show that look, there may not be many moves available to Barry Trotz in Nashville, and one could be a coach change. I don’t want to see anybody getting fired. And I look at the numbers; Nashville is top 10 in expected goals against. Top 15 in expected goals for. Juuse Soros is not playing well.

Ryan O’Reilly is not playing well. Steven Stamkos is not producing. Is it more personnel and players that are underperforming, or would you think that Barry Trotz may consider it okay to shake things up? I may have to look at, you know, a new coach at some point.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think Barry, if the bottom completely falls out, then I think everything is on the table. But I think right now, and kind of trying to read between the lines, it is a personnel issue. And O’Reilly and a few other players, and Brunette kind of came out and said, you know, look, yeah, we’re frustrated, and we’re displaying that frustration. And sometimes, when that happens, you’re gripping too hard; whatever other cliche term you want to use kind of comes into play here.

Stamkos has not been good out of the gate. They haven’t gotten the overall production from Marchessault. So yet, as you said, Saros has not been stellar to start the year, and so on and so on. So, until things start to click with the guys on the ice, it’s going to be kind of tough sledding.

Now, yes, part of the responsibility of the head coach and the staff is to get the guys going, and that’s why you’ve kind of seen a little bit of line juggling lately. But again, they don’t want to rush into anything overly impactful based on the first month of the season, they’re starting to improve slowly.

They obviously have set a very high standard for themselves, which you should expect and definitely appreciate. Let’s see how the next couple of weeks go, and if they can get back on track or continue to trend upwards.

Then I think we’ll have a better indication as to what potential changes they may make down the road, later on in the season.”

However, if things do not change quickly for the Nashville Predators, changes are coming.