NHL Rumors: Nathan MacKinnon, Tyler Ennis, P.K. Subban, Nic Hague, and Rasmus Sandin

A Nathan MacKinnon extension is close

Michael Russo: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said that they are getting close on a contract extension. He added it will get done soon, hopefully before the start of the regular season and won’t be single digits.

Michael Russo: MacKinnon’s agent Pat Brisson said that contract talks are ongoing and are more frequent. Both sides want to get a deal done before the star to the season.

Brisson when asked if MacKinnon will be the highest paid player in the NHL: “We’ll see.”

Tyler Ennis not heading to the KHL

Elliotte Friedman: Tyler Ennis said that reports of him signing with a KHL team are incorrect. He has been skating in Edmonton and going over NHL options.

P.K. Subban going over options

David Pagnotta: Have been told that there is nothing new to report on the P.K. Subban front. The UFA is going over his options.

Nic Hague and Golden Knights are still a part

David Pagnotta: The Vegas Golden Knights and RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague remain apart on a deal. He’s currently in Vegas but could return home if a deal isn’t reached by the start of training camp.

Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract

The Leaf Report with Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle: On Toronto Maple Leafs restricted free agent defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Mirtle: “I think we should keep this one short cause I think we’re going to talk more about Sandin next week. We talked about it on the last podcast. There’s historical baggage. His camp doesn’t want to seem to sign the Liljegren contract (two years, $1.4 million per).

Doesn’t really have a lot of leverage as there are no arbitration rights or anything like that.

And I kind of wonder. My guess is he won’t be at training camp on the first day.”

Siegel: “Well if he’s not signed, he definitely isn’t.”

Mirtle: “That’s what I’m saying. My guess is that he’s not going to be signed. It’s going to drag, and whether or not it drags into the regular season, we’ll see. Because when it does, there’s going to be cap implications of that if it does.”