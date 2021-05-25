NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri – Colorado Avalanche, Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers

Will the Avalanche look to move on from Kadri?

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has now been suspended six times and in the playoffs three of the past four years.

Going forward it’s becoming hard to count on him during the playoffs. There is the Seattle Kraken expansion draft this offseason. Kadri has helped solidified their top-six but you need reliability in the playoffs.

Tyson Jost and Alex Newhook could be playing themselves into the Avs top-six.

Kadri carries a $4.5 million salary cap hit and the Avs may need to create some cap flexibility with UFAs Gabriel Landeskog and Philipp Grubauer needing new deals. Cale Makar also needs a new deal.

The Avs could look to trade Kadri and/or leave him exposed to the Kraken. Kadri has a 10-team no-trade list.

Could the Rangers eye Kadri if he becomes available?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The Colorado Avalanche could explore the trade market for forward Nazem Kadri this offseason.

Would a team like the New York Rangers be willing to take a flyer on Kadri or is the gamble not worth the risk?

Kadri will be 31-year old when next season gets underway. He carries a $4.5 million cap hit. His “nasty, jagged-edged, checking-type center” that can score and win faceoffs is something the Rangers need.

The Rangers wouldn’t want to part with any of their top prospects for Kadri.