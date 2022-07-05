NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri – Kraken, Bruins, Coyotes and Flames

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Elliotte Friedman on the Real Kyper & Bourne show Monday morning. Kypreos brings up Colorado Avalanche pending UFA forward Nazem Kadri.

Kypreos:

“I want to go Kadri with you. The number I hear, it starts at eight and it could go as high as $10 million. The teams that I’m hearing out there, two teams that could stroke that check right now, Seattle and the Boston Bruins.”

Friedman:

“I think Seattle for sure will be in on him. I do think. Seattle to me is going to be an aggressive team. They didn’t make the Fiala deal because they don’t have the prospect base to trade a top prospect and a first-rounder, and I understood that from their point of view.

But I think if Gaudreau hits the market. I think if Kadri hits the market. I think if Klingberg hits the market. Those are the kinds of players they’re going to be at. I agree with you.

Boston for me is really interesting because anything they do, they have to know what Pastrnak is up to. Because if you’re paying Kadri 10, what are you going to have to pay Pastrnak?

Kypreos:

“Yeah, right there.”

Friedman:

“So, I think for me, I could see Boston being in on Kadri for sure, but issue I have is, they have to know what Pastrnak before that.

Seattle I agree with you. And I’ll tell you something else. I think Kadri, I wouldn’t be surprised if like, I would be very curious to see if, like there’s going to be a team that’s going to come out of there that were not seeing right now that’s going to be in Kadri.”

Kypreos:

“I know which one it is. I know. I know which one it is.”

Friedman:

“Washington.”

Kypreos:

“Nope.

I gonna. You’re going to be shocked. Arizona.”

Justin Bourne:

“What?”

Krypreos:

“I’m telling you. I’m hearing Arizona wants a run at Kadri because they are desperate to show a fanbase that just because they’re going into this building doesn’t mean we’re not serious.”

Friedman:

“Wow. That would be something. I would be very curious if Washington doesn’t think Backstrom’s gonna play ever again. I wonder if they take a look at it.”

Kypreos:

“100 percent they will. For sure.”

…

Just on Kadri. On Kadri. I think Calgary’s on speed dial on Kadri as well. Just to replace Johnny Hockey if he bails.”

Friedman:

“Well the one thing on that to Nick, is that don’t forget Kadri’s already turned down a trade to Calgary. So I’ve looked into that one, cause it makes sense, but I don’t know how they feel. I don’t know how they feel about it because he turned down a trade there once.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription