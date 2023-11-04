NHL Rumors: NCAA Free Agents, Phil Kessel, and the Montreal Canadiens

NCAA free agents to watch

Mark Divver of NHL.com: 10 NCAA free agents to keep an eye on this season.

Karsen Dorwart – Michigan State University – Center – 21 years old

Christian Fitzgerald – University of Wisconsin – Forward – 21 years old

Riese Gaber – University of North Dakota – Forward – 24 years old

Collin Graf – Quinnipiac University – Forward – 21 years old

Luke Grainger – Western Michigan University – Center – 24 years old

Colton Huard – University of New Hampshire – Defenseman – 22 years old

T.J. Hughes – University of Michigan – Center – 21 years old

Victor Ostman – University of Maine – Goaltender – 23 years old

Jacob Quillan – Quinnipiac University – Center – 21 years old

Phil Kessel is ready to sign

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Phil Kessel still feels that he can “help and contribute,” and is a little surprised that he remains unsigned.

“I’m staying ready,” Kessel said. “I’ve been skating. In the next week, I’m going to work with a skating guy here. We’re going to do individual sessions to stay ready.

“Obviously, I’m a little surprised I haven’t got anything yet, but it is what it is, right?”

Teams are talking to his agent Wade Arnott but a lot of teams don’t have the salary cap space.

“I’m willing to kind of go wherever,” said the three-time Stanley Cup champion. “Because I want to play. I love to play.

“I feel like I can help any team. I think my resume kind of speaks to that, right?”

Kessel would play for less than the $1.5 million he made last year and is eligible for a deal with bonuses given he’s 36.

The Montreal Canadiens are going to have to make a goalie decision soon

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens are still carrying three goaltenders, a situation that’s far from ideal as it’s not easy to plan a rotation for three. Darren Dreger adds:

“And then you look closer at Sam Montembeault – remember he’s an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. So, he’d like to get consecutive starts and build his portfolio up a little bit. They know that Cayden Primeau isn’t going to clear waivers. So, there’s a decision coming. They’re not going to tell us when and that includes the possibility of trading one of these three guys. ”