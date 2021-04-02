NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues

New Jersey Devils big trade deadline questions

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils’ approach to the trade deadline did not surprise. Even the Nikita Gusev waiving did not bat that many eyes. Contrary to some, the youth needs to lead this team, and the sooner the better.

The big question is Kyle Palmieri. Arguably, he may be the top prize and not Taylor Hall. It depends on who one talks to. However, Boston, Toronto, and several other teams have inquired about the right-winger’s availability. Tom Fitzgerald remains tight-lipped but how long does that last?

Then there are the five UFA defensemen. How many can Fitzgerald deal since they do carry premium this time of the season? Dmitry Kulikov remains the most attractive ($1.15 million AAV) but Ryan Murray still offers the most defensive upside. The Devils’ general manager has options.

Then, what about Miles Wood? Does one bank on Wood continuing to have success or does one cash in? That decision has not been made by Fitzgerald and company, but it is being discussed.

St. Louis Blues and the trade deadline

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Unlike the New Jersey Devils, the St. Louis Blues are at least in a race. Their 2-5-4 record over the past 11 games puts them squarely on the bubble. The players need to step up. Can they get deadline help?

Taylor Hall could help somewhat but has he lost a step and the drive? Mike Hoffman has been plagued by this at times during the season but he has contributed offensively. The problem is St. Louis being tight against that cap. How do they negotiate that one?

Kyle Palmieri could be welcomed but someone may have to move to the left side. His $4.65 million is not as bad as Hall’s $8 million but some wrangling would have to be done.

After that, there is Jake DeBrusk from Boston but does Boston make such a move. The winger has $3.68 million for one more year. Maybe the Bruins give him a change in scenery. Finally, there is Bobby Ryan. He would be cheap but could he actually help?

The Blues expect to surf the bubble precariously. The right move might keep it from bursting. However, the wrong move…well, you know.