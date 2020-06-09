NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Devils mailbag

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres are not going to be trading Jack Eichel, and things would have to get considerably worse in Buffalo for them to move him.

Any offer from the New Jersey Devils has to include either Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier. Sabres GM Jason Botterill wouldn’t trade Eichel for draft picks and prospects.

If Eichel asked for a trade, it wouldn’t really hurt the Sabres leverage.

The Devils could use their extra salary cap space next season to trade for a young player who a team may not be able to afford. Taking on a veteran with an added sweetener of a draft pick or prospect is also possible. There may be more teams looking to shed salary this offseason.

Potential trade and free agent targets that can score and have some leadership traits include Alex Killorn from the Tampa Bay Lightning and pending UFA Craig Smith.

It’s unlikely the Devils make a trade with any of the teams that missed the playoffs.

If money and term are even or close, would think the Devils would extend Nikita Gusev over Kyle Palmieri.

Gillis would open idea of the Blackhawks vacant president position

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Former GM Mike Gillis would be willing to listen to the Chicago Blackhawks if they had an interest in him for their vacant team presidency.