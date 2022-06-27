NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Detroit Red Wings

Are the Devils interested in goaltenders Jack Campbell and Alexandar Georgiev?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: There has been lots of talk from multiple sources that the New Jersey Devils will be interested in Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA goaltender Jack Campbell if he isn’t signed by the Leafs before free agency opens.

One source said they’ve tried to acquire his rights from the Maple Leafs.

The Devils would then try to move Mackenzie Blackwood.

If New York Rangers goaltender Alexander Georgiev becomes a UFA, the Devils could be interested in him. Georgiev would likely be used in tandem as opposed to a No. 1.

Nate Brown of Detroit Hockey Now: Potential coaching candidates for the Detroit Red Wings now that Barry Trotz and Luke Richardson are out of the running.

Ryan Warsofsky – Calder Cup champions and Chicago Wolves head coach. The Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins could also be interested in the 34-year-old.

Derek Lalonde and Jeff Halpern – Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coaches and ties to Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman.

Rick Bowness – Worked with Yzerman in Tampa but not linked to the Red Wings.

Sergei Fedorov – A huge long shot. He was the KHL coach of the year.

Andrew Brunette – The Jack Adams finalist seems unlikely.

Travis Green – Only one season above .500 when he coached the Vancouver Canucks.

Rick Tocchet – A definite candidate for the Red Wings.

David Quinn – Believed to already have interviewed with the Wings and Flyers.

Kirk Muller and Mike Vellucci – The Flyers and Jets are interested. Not linked to the Red Wings yet.

Jim Montgomery – Not linked to the Red Wings and the Flyers are interested.

Brad Shaw – Canucks assistant coach.

Marc Savard – Windsor Spitfires (OHL) head coach.