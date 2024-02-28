NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Los Angeles Kings

The New Jersey Devils would like to extend Tyler Toffoli but …

TSN: The New Jersey Devils would like to extend forward Tyler Toffoli and there have been some trade talks with agent Pat Brisson. He is a pending UFA and the Devils have a decision to make according to Darren Dreger.

“So I believe that the New Jersey Devils are going to take the next three games out west to deeply analyze their team and as you get closer to the trade deadline, if they feel that they’re not playoff worthy, then perhaps they explore some of the interests that they’re getting in Toffoli as a free agent.”

The Los Angeles Kings wait for Adrian Kempe MRI results

TSN: The Los Angeles Kings are already without for forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Carl Grundstrom long-term and could be without forward Adrian Kempe, who returned to Los Angeles to have an MRI on his left arm after the fell awkwardly on it. The Kings will have to see what the results are before seeing if they’ll have some cap space according to Darren Dreger.

“Now the Kings don’t have any cap space and with those players coming back before the end of the regular season, the only way Blake could get active prior to the trade deadline is if Kempe is long term so they’ll know more on Wednesday. ”

Dennis Bernstein: “Significant LAK update: As the puck drops in Calgary, hearing Kings have started to make calls on available wingers, which would indicate more lengthy absence for Adrian Kempe (possible LTIR).”

David Pagnotta: Kings GM Rob Blake was talking to teams yesterday and doing is due diligence. If they lose Adrian Kempe for the rest of the regular season, the Kings will use his cap space to add someone at the trade deadline.