NHL Rumors: Trade Activity Could Escalate Closer to the Deadline

Trade Talk is Picking Up, Could Activity Soon Follow?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton on the Sirius XM NHL Network Power Play Segment and stated trade activity could pick up over the next 10 days as we inch closer to the deadline.

Steve Kouleas: “With Dave Pagnotta Sirius XM Trade Deadline Insider. So the fact that it’s been quiet after, well, Lindholm and Monahan, is that encouraging that we should see and hope to hear a plethora of activity late, like, what’s next? Or is all of this really going to come into play when we talk into March next week?”

Dave Pagnotta: “It could very well go in that in that direction. We’re 11 ways; excuse me, 11 days, I guess. Technically less than 11 days because the trade deadline is at three Eastern. Just just under 10 and a half days let’s say until the trade deadline now and there’s still a lot of talk.

There’s a lot of conversations that are going on. There are teams trying to be aggressive. I mentioned Edmonton. Dallas is definitely another team that aggressively scouring the market, looking to see how they can bolster their blue line.

Tampa’s another one. Tampa Bay Lightning have been quietly/aggressively looking at their options to see what’s out there, not exclusively geared towards guys on expiring deals. I think Tampa is looking at all of their options. And even if they look at somebody who has term, I definitely believe, if the price is right, that they would pounce on something like that, too.

So there are a lot of teams that are in discussions that are looking around that are trying to see, you know, what’s out there that are poking. That’s why we’ve heard names in the last little bit of, you know, guys like Josh Norris and, you know, Casey Mittelstadt and some of these other players that their names are popping up because teams are asking about them and trying to see if they can maybe create a little stir and a buzz and maybe create something there but you know all of this to say, is there a deal tomorrow? Is there a deal today?

I’d love for there to be, but I think this is going to push towards that week mark that maybe once we get to tomorrow 10 days out, that’ll, that’ll start to push the needle for a few teams because I do believe some teams are starting to look at the market, talk to their the other clubs and say all right, do we realistically have a shot at this guy? Are you holding firm on the price? If you are we got to veer in a different direction. I think that’s now started to take place, which could escalate activity.”