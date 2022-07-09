NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, and the Calgary Flames

The Devils eyed Slafkovsky

NHL Watcher:Pierre LeBrun on TSN 1050: “A Devils source told me last night their guy was Slafkovsky and once the Habs took him New Jersey did think of moving down but obviously in that time frame didn’t have time to get that done so they took their next best choice.”

Avs and Nichushkin continue to talk

David Pagnotta: The reports that pending UFA Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche were close on a deal (as of yesterday afternoon) were not accurate. The sides are still talking.

TSN: Chris Johnston on Nichushkin.

“Sounds like the Avalanche are making progress on an extension for Valeri Nichushkin.”

The Flames still want Gaudreau but could Kadri be Plan B

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Calgary Flames haven’t given up hope that they can re-sign Johnny Gaudreau but is ready to go a different direction if he has to.

“But the Flames have not given up hope they’re going to use the next four days to try and hammer a deal for Johnny because Brad Treliving believes there’s still a chance – perhaps not a great chance – but a chance he can get it done. And in the meantime, if he (Treliving) has to pivot he’s ready to do that come Wednesday.”

Chris Johnston wonders if the Flames’ Plan B involves Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri. Yes, Kadri nixed a trade to Calgary a couple of years ago but he’s looking to cash in and still play on a winning team.

“I think that those are two things that are important to him. Calgary could be that, especially, if they don’t end up being able to sign Gaudreau the kind of money that’s been talked about. And you know, it doesn’t sound like a lot is progressing in Colorado for Kadri. I think in a perfect world he’d like to stay there.”