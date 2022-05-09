NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils – Jesper Bratt, P.K. Subban, First-Round Draft Pick and Goaltending

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that he can’t control pending RFA Jesper Bratt and a potential offer sheet but adds “he’s a big part of our future. He’s a tremendous young player. We want Jesper here long-term. That’s my job, to work out a deal with his agent.”

Bratt from the New Jersey Devils is not a TOP6 winger. Jesper Bratt is legit 1st line winger! We’re really curious on his new contract. He’s worth contract with $~8M per year. Him and Jack Hughes could be teammates for a long time and one of the best forward duos in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/dz0NzX72X6 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) May 5, 2022

Amanda Stein: Devils GM Fitzgerald on pending UFA defenseman P.K. Subban: “Very transparent w/ PK…right shot do not grow on trees. With PK I said it’s not a matter for today. I want to continue to help grow our team. Do we have internal options? Possibly … but it’s an open-ended conversation.”

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: Devils GM Fitzgerald said that he’s open to trading their 2022 first-round pick.

The Devils are looking to get back in the playoffs and moving the pick for an established player would help their cause.

“I said this two drafts ago (2020), when we had the three first-round picks, I’m open to whatever can help our team improve,” Fitzgerald said Thursday. “If that is using a pick like that, wherever it may be, to help bring in a player that we know, and feel, will help impact the results that we are looking for, absolutely.”

The Devils have the fifth best odds to win the draft lottery.

Goaltending is one area the Devils will need to look at this offseason. Mackenzie Blackwood didn’t have a great season and Jonathan Bernier is dealing with a hip injury.

“I’ve never hid from it, I’ve never dodged any bullets on where we need to improve,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m still on that path. Both these goalies know where I stand. Competition will be part of that department going forward, whether Jonathan Bernier is 100 percent come that time. I’m not sure that’s going to be real.”

