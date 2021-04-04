NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Devils and Kyle Palmieri still trying to working something out but…

Pierre LeBrun: The sense is that New Jersey Devils and pending unrestricted free agent Kyle Palmieri are going back and forth, trying to work out a contract extension. The trade deadline is days away and there should be some more clarity on the situation over the next few days.

Pierre LeBrun: Have the feeling that there won’t be a contract extension and could see a trade happening. Things can go down to the 11th hour though.

The Canucks have started extension talks with two RFAs

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Headlines on the Vancouver Canucks starting contract talks with two pending RFAs.

“This week the Canucks began preliminary, preliminary discussions with Elias Pettersson and also with Quinn Hughes. Not very far along. Still a long way to go, and obviously that will become secondary now.”

Ways for the Sabres to get a first-round pick for Hall

John Vogl of The Athletic: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams wants a first-round pick for Taylor Hall according to Pierre LeBrun. To get that first, Adams may need to include another piece as part of the package.

Hall has a no-movement clause so he has some say where he ends up. If Hall’s camp wants, or if the ‘acquiring’ team wants to see about an extension, would assume the Sabres would allow it. Re-signing conditions could be added to any pick.

The Sabres could retain 50 percent of Hall’s salary which helps increase the value.

Looking at past trades that involved first-round picks and seven tricks that Adams could use to try and get a first.