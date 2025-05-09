NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Will Make Major Roster Upgrades This Offseason

New Jersey Devils Roster Will Look Different Next Season

The New Jersey Devils held their final media availability of the season with President and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Fitzgerald clarified that the roster assembled for this season will be different for the 2025-26 season.

Jim Biringer of Full Pess NHL and NHLRumors: Tom Fitzgerald: “We are not coming back with the same group because it was not good enough.”

Jim Biringer of Full Press NHL and NHLRumors: Tom Fitzgerald: “We have a lot of decisions to make on players coming back.”

As Fitzgerald said during the press conference, “whether we bring guys back, trade players, we won’t be coming back to same group.”

Busy Summer Ahead for the Devils

The Devils have several unrestricted free agents this summer, including Jake Allen, Nathan Bastian, Justin Dowling, Curtis Lazar, Tomas Tatar, Brian Dumoulin, Daniel Sprong, and Dennis Cholowski. In addition, the Devils have three restricted free agents, including Luke Hughes, Nolan Foote, and Cody Glass.

Fitzgerald on bringing back Dumoulin: “Never Say Never”

Speaking of Jake Allen, Tom Fitzgerald noted he will talk to his agent this summer about Allen’s future with the team. He would like to bring him back.

In addition, the Devils look to extend Jacob Markstrom, who is eligible to sign an extension this July 1st as he has one year left on his deal. Markstrom loves playing in New Jersey. It will be interesting to see the length of the contract and the dollars they commit to him.

Also, what will Luke Hughes‘s next deal look like, and could the Devils decide to move on from a player like Dawson Mercer to open up cap space to improve their scoring in the top six?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.