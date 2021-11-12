NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, and Tuukka Rask

Isles looking to make a move sooner than later now?

James Nichols: The Fourth Period had earlier reported that New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello could wait until closer to the NHL trade deadline to make a move. They’ve now moved Johnny Boychuk and will be terminating Leo Komarov’s contract. Will they be looking to make a move well before the deadline now? Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard has had his name enter the rumor mill.

The Ducks will take their time with their GM search … Parros linked to the Ducks

Andy Strickland: NHL Player Safety head George Parros is one name that has been linked to an executive position with the Anaheim Ducks.

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Jeff Solomon and Dave Nonis will share GM duties for the Anaheim Ducks, with Solomon getting the interim tag as he’s based out of California. Both will run the Ducks for the foreseeable future as head coach Dallas Eakins tries to keep the team focused and not waste their good start.

Pierre LeBrun notes Ducks ownership said in their statement Wednesday that they will go through an extensive search that could last until the offseason. Some of their potential candidates may not be available until after the season.

“But, I also think they want to take their time for another reason – this is their first search to make a GM hire outside the organization potentially since they hired Brian Burke in 2005. Because Bob Murray was promoted from within, so they want to take their time and I think they want to talk to a lot of people over the next several months.”

Rask working his way back and could even be eying the Olympics

TSN: Unrestricted free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask is back on the ice skating. He’s been on the ice at the Boston Bruins practice facility as he rehabs after his hip surgery. Chris Johnston reached out to Rask’s agent, who said that he wants to play and to win.