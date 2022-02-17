NHL Rumors: New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild Ponderings

The New York Islanders and Lou Lamoriello

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The New York Islanders have meandered around all season. It started with the 13 game road trip. Little has gone right in a season that has left New York 17 points out of a playoff spot. Retool seems to be a buzzword as opposed to rebuild on Long Island.

Pending unrestricted free agents are several but who wants them and for what price. Does Andy Greene, Zach Parise, or even Cal Clutterbuck have any value. Zdeno Chara has almost zero on the surface anyway. Now, Lou Lamoriello cannot stand pat but what assets can he obtain?

The theme is lowered expectations here. Chara might fetch a late-round pick and some argue Greene stays anyway. It’s quite possible.

The biggest question is Semyon Varlamov. Do they move him to start shipping out some contracts. It will be intriguing to see where the market winds up. The goaltender could be moved but again, New York may hold on to him fearing next year’s uncertainty. Again, there is doubt with what is currently in the AHL. “Status Quo perhaps here?”

Bill Guerin on the NHL Trade Deadline

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: All Bill Guerin has to do is remain patient. After all, the Minnesota Wild have had work to do in restoring their prospect pool. Now, it gets a bit more challenging. They are with the big fish now.

“What I’ve learned is, that old thing, sometimes the best trades you make are the ones you don’t,’’ Guerin said. “I’ve been really comfortable with our team, it’s allowed me to be patient. So stay patient. Don’t jump at just anything.’’

Also, fear of missing out on trade deadline is not something Guerin worries about either. Making an early deal usually involves less and costs less. Minnesota does not need to necessarily make a big splash just the right one.

The final thing for Guerin is health. That will play a role in any moves made as well. Again, Bill Guerin expects to adapt, keep chemistry in mind, and not just jump in. That seems like a prudent plan for a Minnesota team on the rise.