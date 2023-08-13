NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Calgary Flames

The New York Islanders could look to move Ross Johnston

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: (mailbag) Guessing the New York Islanders will try to trade forward Ross Johnston before or during training camp. If they don’t find any takers, they’ll likely send him and his $1.1 million salary cap hit to the AHL.

The Calgary Flames will need to come up to get Elias Lindholm signed

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on the NHL Network on if the Calgary Flames will be able to sign forward Elias Lindholm to a contract extension.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ken Daneyko: “When we look out west to Calgary, do you got any updates here on Elias Lindholm and the Flames?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, they’re trying to hammer this out and going back and forth and trying to make an extension happen. He’s got the one year left on his deal so this is the final year of his current contract. He’s under $5 million this year which is tremendous.

Now, with the all the talk, and all the players in Calgary that have said they’re not willing to sign an extension right now, Elias Lindholm is.

He’s looking at an eight-year extension. The two sides continue to try to work at that. If the Calgary Flames want to make this work, they’re going to have to get in and around, or just over, $9 million per year on an AAV.

Now, my understanding is the latest discussions have hovered from Calgary’s side of things anyway, have hovered around $8.2, $8.3 million per season. Somewhere in that neighborhood. It’s not going to be enough to get this done.

So if the Calgary Flames really want to get this done, and looking at some of the players who want to move on, they may have to, kind of, buckle down and make this happen, it’s going to cost them close to $9 million a season.

There’s still time. There’s no concern yet to this point. They’re trying to make this work but it’s going to cost them. And Calgary quite frankly guys, they may not have much of a choice. They may have to make this happen.”