NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Islanders working on a deal with Semyon Varlamov

Stefen Rosner: There is speculation that the New York Islanders and Semyon Varlamov could be closing in on a two or three-year extension at around $2.5-$2.75 million

Islanders looking for some scoring

David Pagnotta: The Islanders have around $9.5 million in cap space. Semyon Varlamov will get $2 million-plus on an extension.

They are looking to find a scoring winger and have kicked tires on Ottawa Senators winger Alex DeBrincat.

The Hurricanes were testing the waters on Brett Pesce

David Pagnotta: It’s believed the Carolina Hurricanes were seeing what the trade market was for defenseman Brett Pesce on Wednesday.

David Pagnotta: There was nothing going on (late Thursday afternoon) but supposedly the Hurricanes are going to either sign Brett Pesce to a contract extension or trade him by July 1st.

He has a year left on his deal and a 15-team no-trade clause.

Among the teams that could be interested include the Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hurricanes have players entering final year of their contracts, and need to address their goaltending

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes have some players entering the final year of their contracts but GM Don Waddell doesn’t think there is any rush to sign them to an extension or to trade them.

“These guys don’t have to be signed by July 1,” he said. “You go into the summertime, and you know sometimes the market might get better because there’s teams that strike out in free agency that say, ‘OK, let me focus that attention there.’

“So yeah, I don’t know if it happens the next few days, but certainly there’s an opportunity that there’s going to be some trades throughout the summer. There’s no doubt about that.

The Hurricanes have goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov under contract at $2 million next year, but Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta are UFAs. Waddell said he’s spoken with both Andersen and Raanta.

The Hurricanes could use some scoring help but addressing their goaltending situation may come first.