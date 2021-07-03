NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Not going to be easy for the Islanders to bring back Cizikas and Palmieri

Andrew Gross of Newsday: Pending UFAs Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri are interested in re-signing with the New York Islanders, and the Islanders have some interest in signing them, but it’s going to be hard for the Islanders to pull off.

“This is a very special core group,” Lamoriello said on Tuesday during his end-of-season conference call with the media. “We will do everything we can to keep, certainly, the core together. It will be impossible because of the expansion year and also because of free agency. And, also, some of our young players who we think might be ready for NHL time. “So, these will be difficult decisions.”

The Islanders also have to re-sign pending RFAs Ilya Sorokin, Adam Pelech, Anthony Beauvillier and Michael Dal Colle.

The Islanders have about $5.8 million in cap space with 17 players under contract.

It possible that the Seattle Kraken could select one of Jordan Eberle or Nick Leddy in the expansion draft, removing $5.5 million in cap space.

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello on Palmieri.

“Would we like to have Kyle Palmieri back? The answer is yes,” Lamoriello said. “I have had a conversation with Kyle and I have asked him if he would want to come back if there was something that potentially could be worked out and his answer was yes. He also knows our set of circumstances with reference to our cap and our roster. We, potentially, cannot keep every player because we can only protect so many.”

Blackhawks eyeing Hamilton and Jones

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Chicago Blackhawks are looking for a top defenseman.