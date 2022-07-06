NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Colorado Avalanche

Are the Islanders looking to move Semyon Varlamov, Josh Bailey, or Anthony Beauvillier?

James Nichols: Elliotte Friedman on the New York Islanders and goaltender Semyon Varlamov: “There were some reports earlier Monday that (Varlamov) is available. Lamoriello is a tough nut to crack. He probably loves the conflicting reports sitting in his office smiling about “I’ve got all these guys screwed up again.”

James Nichols: Things to watch regarding the New York Islanders heading into the draft;

“1) Josh Bailey & Semyon Varlamov are being actively shopped.

2) If moved, Anthony Beauvillier will only be dealt for immediate upgrade.”

Avs and Kuemper have held very preliminary talks

David Pagnotta: Have been told that contract talks between the Colorado Avalanche and Darcy Kuemper are very preliminary so far but things are expected to pick up this week in Montreal.

Goaltender options for the Avalanche

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Options for the Colorado Avalanche net for next season.

Re-sign Darcy Kuemper – The sides are talking and the Avs are trying to get it done. How high will the Avs go? If they don’t sign him, they may have to overpay on the free agent or trade market.

Free Agents – Marc-Andre Fleury could be a nice fit according to Pierre LeBrun. In his last three playoff series, he’s been on the bench when his team has been eliminated.

Jack Campbell was inconsistent last year and Ville Husso has only played in 57 NHL games.

The Trade Market – Anaheim Ducks John Gibson wouldn’t be cheap. Don’t see the Avs wanting to trade either Bowen Byram or Alex Newhook.

The New York Islanders likely aren’t trading Semyon Varlamov and San Jose Sharks James Reimer doesn’t make sense.

Johnson not retiring, and the Avs could be looking for a top-six

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson doesn’t plan on hanging the skates up: “I want to play a lot longer. No plans on that.”

If the Avs aren’t able to re-sign Nazem Kadri, who will be looking for a big deal, could expect them to look for someone that could play in their top-six.

Nathan MacKinnon is eligible for a contract extension on July 13th. All Avs moves will have this in mind.