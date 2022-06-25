NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Goaltending Market

It doesn’t look like Lamoriello wants to trade Varlamov but…

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: After they sign pending RFAs Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows, they’ll likely have around $7 million projected salary cap space. That won’t be enough for a big acquisition without moving some salary.

Trading goaltender Semyon Varlamov would clear $5 million but GM Lou Lamoriello doesn’t appear to want to move him. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights were interested in Varlamov before the trade deadline.

The Edmonton Oilers are on Varlamov’s no-trade list.

The Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils could be looking for a goaltender.

A look at the goaltending market

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers should target St. Louis Blues pending UFA goaltender Ville Husso this offseason. Stuart Skinner could be his backup.

If Marc-Andre Fleury was interested in Edmonton, he likely would have been traded to the Oilers at the trade deadline.

Would the Edmonton Oilers be on Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson‘s no-trade list? He has five years left on his deal at $6.4 million. The Oilers don’t have a lot of cap space to work with.

Gibson could be an option for the Washington Capitals, who could be looking to move one of Ilya Samsonov (most likely) or Vitek Vanecek.

If the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t re-sign Jack Campbell, they could have an interest in Gibson. They may try to include Petr Mrazek‘s contract by attaching a sweetener.

The New York Rangers could look to move Alexandar Georgiev. New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov has a year left at $5 million.

Fleury could be eyeing a Pittsburgh Penguins return. They have lots of free agents and not a lot of room to work with. John Gibson is from Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Quick has a year left at $5.8 million.

The Buffalo Sabres could be looking for a goalie to pair with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.