NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Montreal Canadiens

Time for Islanders forwards to step up or possibly get traded

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello didn’t do much at the trade deadline and he’ll be watching what is supposed scores do from now until the end of the season.

“Over the next period of time we’ll find out about our scorers,” he said. “That’s where we’ve certainly underproduced this year to this point. In fact, I would say disappointed with what has transpired there. We’ll see where our forwards are at from now until the end of the year.”

A message to step or you could be traded this offseason.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Palmieri are two players who have stepped up since before the trade deadline.

Potential options in net for the Canadiens next season

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is getting close to returning to the lineup, and if he can show that he’s healthy and effective, could GM Kent Hughes explore the idea of moving him and his large contract?

RDS reporter Francois Gagnon was on a Montreal Hockey Now Podcast and said that Canadiens’ rebuild doesn’t really fit with Price’s window.

“I don’t see the Canadiens being a Cup contender in the next two years, but they will get better. At some point, they’ll need the goaltender that Carey Price was and likely won’t be in three years, to get to the next level.”

Price holds a full no-movement clause and has said in the past that he wants to remain with the Canadiens. The sides will likely sit down at some point to go over his future though.

If Price says he isn’t going anywhere, the Canadians may need to move Jake Allen and find a cheaper backup option. Samuel Montembeault has played okay of late. Darren Dreger said on the Podcast that there was significant interest at the trade deadline for Allen. Allen has a year left at $2.875 million. Montembeault currently makes $750,000 and is a free agent after the season but wouldn’t require a big raise.

If the Canadiens move Price, they could look at an Allen-Montembeault tandem. The Canadiens were scouting the Blues and some other teams. Ville Husso is a pending UFA and the Blues may not be able to move Jordan Binnington‘s $6 million per season. Colorado Avalanche’s Darcy Kuemper is also a pending UFA.