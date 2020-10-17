NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Nashville Predators

Islanders and Martin talking

Arthur Staple: Have heard that the New York Islanders and Matt Martin are working towards a deal.

It is believed that up to seven teams may have talked to Martin’s camp last week. It sounds like he wants to stay with the Islanders.

Arthur Staple: Don’t believe that the New York Rangers were ever in on Martin according to a source.

Predators talking to teams about trades, and keeping an eye on the free agent market

Brooks Bratten of NHL.com: The Nashville Predators have made some moves this offseason that gives GM David Poile some flexibility.

“So, we’re in a good position. We’ve created some flexibility in our lineup, but also with our salary cap. We are comfortably under the cap. I think that’s a really good thing. I think that gives us that flexibility that every club would like at this time. There’s not a lot of clubs that have that. I think we’re open to opportunities, but it’s not just signing a player for the sake of signing a player, if you will. I’ve got to find the right player at the right time, but I think we’re positioned to improve our club when that opportunity presents itself… Again, just trying to change it up a little bit and try to set a new and higher standard here with our team in terms of our compete level. I think we’ve done that with the players we signed.”

The Predators were leery of signing too many free agents that would block some younger players.

Teams are calling the Predators about ‘hockey trades’ as well some that are looking to dump salary.