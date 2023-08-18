NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The New York Islanders have a few options to become cap compliant

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: The New York Islanders are about $500,000 over the salary cap but have plenty of time to become compliant.

Sending someone like Karlson Kuhlman and his $775,000 down the minors fixes the cap issue but then there’s the issue of someone possibly claiming him off waivers. Brian Pinho would be insurance but he doesn’t have any NHL experience.

Forward Julien Gauthier and his $787,500 salary cap hit would need to clear through waivers as well.

The Islanders could also send Ross Johnston and his $1.1 million to the minors. They would be cap compliant with this move. Unless the Islanders find a LTIR candidate, they may have no choice but to place Johnston on waivers.

Will the Penguins have to put someone on waivers or go the trade route again?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins could use some more offense for their bottom-six.

They’ve been linked to UFA winger Tomas Tatar, who makes a lot of sense. Ideally if they could get Tatar under a $1 million to would be great but he’s likely looking for more.

Depending on their roster, they could be $220,000 under the cap ceiling or just under $100,000 over the cap ceiling.

The Penguins may be forced into having to waive someone. Forward Drew O’Connor recently signed a $925,000 two-year deal could be one option.

Trading a top-six winger to sign Tatar doesn’t make sense. Moving Jeff Carter for cap space makes the most sense. Defensemen P.O. Joseph or Ty Smith would have some trade value but their salary is under $1 million.

The 38-year-old Carter carries a $3.125 million cap and has a no-trade clause and a full no-movement clause. If they retained 50 percent of his contract, it would likely cost them a second-round to move Carter. Not many teams currently have the cap room to do this though at the moment, so it seems unlikely this offseason.