NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Vancouver Canucks

Islanders looking to extend Pelech long-term

David Pagnotta: The New York Islanders are one team to keep an eye on. GM Lou Lamoriello is talking to teams about multiple players.

The Islanders are trying to get defenseman Adam Pelech signed to a long-term deal.

Canucks could move Holtby, a search for two middle-six, and some decisions to make

Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks kicked tires on defenseman Ryan Graves before the Colorado Avalanche traded him to the New Jersey Devils for Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round pick.

The Canucks could make a trade before today’s trade freeze kicks in.

Goaltender Braden Holtby is getting real interest from the Seattle Kraken and a few other teams. There is at least one team from each conference that has some level of interest.

Holtby carries a $4.3 million cap hit this year but carries a $5.7 million salary. There have been some sources suggesting the Canucks could retain salary in a Kraken side deal, The Canucks send a draft pick if the Kraken take Holtby and an unpleasant salary.

The Canucks are looking to add two middle-six forwards, with a third-line center a main priority.

Re-signing Brandon Sutter is a possibility and they have some interest in Travis Boyd. They’ve had some talks with Tyler Graovac but he may not fit into their plans.

The Canucks did reach out to Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA Zach Hyman and they are interested but term is likely going to be an issue.

St. Louis Blues pending UFA Jaden Schwartz will interest the Canucks if he is available on July 28th.

Forward Jake Virtanen could be bought out by the Canucks. Antoine Roussel could be another buyout candidate.

The Canucks are talking to pending UFA Alex Edler and Travis Hamonic. Things have been quiet with Hamonic’s camp this week.

Multiple sources are saying that GM Jim Benning isn’t shopping Brock Boeser.

Nate Schmidt could return to the Canucks next season but it seems like both sides would prefer a trade to occur.