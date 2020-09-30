NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Vancouver Canucks

Islanders may not qualify everyone … Lamoriello says they’ll play at the Coliseum next year

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello on the offseason: “I think there will be more players available than people think.”

Andrew Gross: Lamoriello said that they probably won’t qualify one or two of their restricted free agents, though no final decisions have been made.

(Gross) thinks that Josh Ho-Sang would be on that list.

Andrew Gross: Lamoriello said they would like their free agents back but adds their “goaltending situation is obvious.” Thomas Greiss is a UFA and Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are under contract.

Andrew Gross: Lamoriello on playing at home next season: “We will definitely be playing at the Coliseum next season. That is a confirmation.”

From pending free agents, to trade value, to potential third-line center options for the Canucks

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Vancouver Canucks are front and center in the rumor mill with their pending free agents they’d like to re-sign and the salary they’d need to move out.

Term appears to be more of an issue when trying to re-signing Jacob Markstrom, Chris Tanev and possibly Tyler Toffoli.

Wouldn’t offer Tanev more than two years. Would try to get Toffoli at four years but would be okay at five. If they are able to re-sign Toffoli, it may be in their best interest to let Virtanen go.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko has trade value but not a high first-round pick. The goalie market is crowded this offseason.

Being able to land someone like Joel Eriksson Ek would be a huge get for the Canucks. That could give Bo Horvat a little more space and shelter Jay Beagle. Trading for Eriksson Ek may cost Demko though. Other third-line options could be Radek Faksa or Alexander Wennberg.

Re-signing Toffoli doesn’t mean that Brock Boeser will be traded. Though a Matt Dumba for Boeser makes sense, it’s doubtful to happen.

Trading any of Brandon Sutter, Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel would land a positive return, and they may have retain salary or talking on a bad contract.

Virtanen’s trade value is closer to a mid-round pick than a top-four defenseman like Brandon Carlo.