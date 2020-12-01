NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Winnipeg Jets

Islanders get some cap relief, but still have some work to do

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: With the New York Islanders being able to put Johnny Boychuk on the LTIR, it gives them an extra $6 million to work with for next season, which will be needed.

They still need to work out a deal with restricted free agent Mathew Barzal. It’s been speculated that they have deals pending for unrestricted free agents Matt Martin, Andy Greene and Cory Schneider.

It could cost the Islanders between $7 and $10 million to re-sign Barzal.

With losing Boychuk, and the trading of Devon Toews to the Colorado Avalanche, the Islanders may need to bring in another defenseman. The UFA market is a little thin, but options could be Zdeno Chara, Sami Vatanen, Ben Hutton or Slater Koekkoek.

Any Patrik Laine deal – trade or extension – wouldn’t be easy to do … What about the Kraken?

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine has found his name all over the rumor mill this offseason. Speculation has it looking like the trade route as opposed to a contract extension. Believe the best outcome for the Jets would be to extend Laine.

He’s seventh in goals with 138 since he entered the league in 2016.

He has a year left on his deal at a $6.75 million salary cap hit, $7.5 million in salary. Getting an extension done in these times would be complicated. There may not be any rush to move him before the season, or even during it because of the uncertain financial times we’re in.

Laine will have arbitration rights after the season but is under control for two more years.

There may not be many teams that have the assets to give up what the Jets would want for Laine or the salary cap room to sign him.

Now, the Seattle Kraken will be entering the league next year, with the expansion draft taking place after the 2020-21 NHL season. Kraken GM Ron Francis could be tempted with the idea of added a young star to build the franchise around.

Hard to predict what the Kraken could offer since they don’t have any players and would likely be looking to acquire draft picks and not trading them.