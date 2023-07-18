NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, and the Washington Capitals

Proposed trade idea between the Islanders and Bruins

Jimmy Murphy: Andrew Fantucchio of NYI Hockey proposed a trade idea, not starting a rumor.

Stefan Rosner: There was speculation out there that the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins were talking about forwards Jake DeBrusk and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Have not heard anything about this.

Given the uncertainty of the future of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins could be looking for a center. Unless the Islanders are able to land an elite scorer, can’t see the Islanders trading Pageau.

Stefan Rosner: “Saw it from various rumor sites and was DMd about it, which is why I tweeted about it. Spoke to Andrew about his story, which I knew was a creative piece.”

A tough trade market for the Washington Capitals

Mike Vogl of NHL.com: So far this offseason there haven’t been a lot of trades made and there were some buyouts and non-tendered players. Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on the offseason moves.

“I’m probably a little surprised on how aggressive the buyouts and dumping of players was. I didn’t expect that much of it; there was quite a bit of it. But I think everybody wants to make changes, and there’s no room to add. So you create more money in the system that way.”

MacLellan has been looking to shake up the Capitals top-six this offseason but it’s been a challenge. He’s not willing to retain salary players, and with the flat cap and lack of free cap space, making moves isn’t easy.

“I’d still like to make a trade,” MacLellan says. “We were aggressive at the draft with our offers, but nothing ever materialized.

“I feel we have some pretty good offers out there, and the guys haven’t moved yet. I don’t know if they move them now or when they move them. Maybe at the deadline? I’m not sure what happens. Some guys need to be signed. So we’ll stay involved in all of that stuff.”

The Capitals did sign Max Pacioretty who could be a top-six option but he’s coming off two Achilles injuries last season. They were able to trade for defenseman Joel Edmundson.