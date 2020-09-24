NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Greene may not be back with the Islanders, but they may want Martin

David Pagnotta: The New York Islanders are pretty deep on their blue line and not sure if they’ll be looking to bring Andy Greene back next year.

Would think that they would like to bring Matt Martin back next season.

Would the Sabres be interested in Murray?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a need in net. Would they have an interest in Matt Murray and what could they offer?

Brandon Montour is a RFA but he may end up costing too much. Rasmus Ristolainen doesn’t appear to be on the block now. Don’t believe that Sam Reinhart is a realistic target.

Potential trade targets could be Casey Mittelstadt, Brandon Montour, or second-tier prospects like Ryan Johnson and Jacob Bryson.

Potential free agent targets for the Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: (written before the potential Hornqvist-Matheson trade) If the Pittsburgh Penguins are able to re-sign Tristan Jarry in the $3 million per range, they still won’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with.

The Penguins could use a third-pairing defenseman and it could cost between $4 and $5.5 million. Potential free agent targets include Ian Cole, Sami Vatanen, Chris Tanev, Travis Hamonic, and Justin Braun.

Expendable veterans could include Patric Hornqvist and Jack Johnson (may have to retain salary). If they don’t move Johnson, Marcus Pettersson could be a surprise option.

The value of Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin is greater than their salaries.

Left side of the Penguins blue line could be getting crowded

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: If the Penguins do end up acquiring Michael Matheson for Patric Hornqvist, Matheson would join left-handed defensemen in Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, Jack Johnson and Juusso Riikola, as well as top defensive prospect Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

Would seem like there could be some other moves coming in the future.