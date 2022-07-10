NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks

The Islanders need some cap space and Baily may not be available

Stefen Rosner: The New York Islanders need to move a contract or two isn’t just to be able to bring in a scorer, but they need to re-sign Alex Romanov and Noah Dobson.

Kevin Kurz: From understanding, the Islanders are not shopping, nor interested in trading forward Josh Bailey. Things can obviously change, but at this time there is no interest in moving him.

It will take more than $5 million to sign Nichushkin

Kevin Weekes: The situation is fluid between the Colorado Avalanche and pending UFA forward Valeri Nichushkin. own speculation is that if they can get a deal done it would be between $5 and $6 million.

Talbot may want a raise and not a trade

Michael Russo: There are some who took Cam Talbot‘s agents’ quotes as he wants to be traded. From team sources, get the impression that he’d like an extension and a raise. He’s at $3 million this year and Fleury is at $3.5 million.

Miller and Anderson still getting interest

Kevin Weekes: Vancouver Canucks J.T. MIller and Montreal Canadiens Josh Anderson are getting major interest. Both are under contract and that interests teams.

TSN: There was plenty of interest for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller at the draft according to Darren Dreger, and with no deal made, they’ll sit back and wait and see.

“Maybe they look at free agency and the guys that are shopping for unrestricted free agents that don’t land the forward that they’re hoping maybe they circle back to the Vancouver Canucks. And if the Canucks do not get the return that they need to move J.T. Miller, they’re happy to have him back in camp going into next season, the final year of his contract.”

Despite the speculation of an offer, Miller’s camp and the Canucks haven’t had much meaningful dialogue.