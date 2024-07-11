NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Buffalo Sabres

The New York Islanders willing to find a new home for Oliver Wahlstrom. What about LA?

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: The New York Islanders qualified forward Oliver Wahlstrom at $917,831 and he was one of 14 players who filed for salary arbitration.

Wahlstrom isn’t going to get much more money through arbitration, but it might way to help speed up the process of Wahstrom finding a new home elsewhere.

If Wahlstrom is still with the Islanders for his arbitration case, it opens a second buyout window for the Islanders, and can only be used on $5 million+ players.

GM Lou Lamoriello said at the draft that they’ll explore other options for him, but they aren’t going to give him away for nothing.

NHL Rumors: Could Aaron Ekblad be on the Move from Florida?

Austin Stanovich of The Hockey News: The Los Angeles Kings could still use a scoring, right-handed forward.

If the Kings don’t internally see a fit with Samuel Fagemo, they should consider New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, who recently filed for salary arbitration.

Wahlstorm may not cost much to acquire, as well as signing him to a new contract. Would the sides consider an Arthur Kaliyev-Wahlstrom deal?

Would a Philadelphia Flyers forward be a fit in the Buffalo Sabres top-six?

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres have $14.55 million in projected cap space with RFAs Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Peyton Krebs, and Beck Malenstyn to re-sign.

The Sabres could look at the trade market to find a scoring, top-six winger. Among the Sabres current wingers that could line up beside Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens on the top two lines include Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Zach Benson, and Jason Zucker.

NHL Rumors: What is the Starting Number for a Leon Draisaitl Contract Extension?

The Philadelphia Flyers could be looking to move Joel Farabee and his $5 million for four more years. He put up 22 goals and 50 points last season but could end up on the third line in Philly with Matvei Michkov coming over. Farabee did have the same surgery that Jack Eichel had and may not be comfortable with that.

Would the Flyers consider a deal involving Krebs and Connor Clifton?