NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and the Edmonton Oilers

Islanders pending UFAs Cizikas and Palmieri

Mollie Walker: New York Islanders pending unrestricted free agent forward Casey Cizikas: “I haven’t thought about it too much personally, that’s a conversation for another day. Right now, I’m just focused on being with the guys, spend these last few days, before everyone kind of heads their own way, together.”

Mollie Walker: Islanders pending UFA forward Kyle Palmieri: “It was an incredible opportunity for me and I would love to keep that going. There is the business side of it… If it was just for that short bit, I’ll remember it forever.”

Rangers may not be in on Eichel, and their need for a veteran defenseman

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic: (mailbag last week) Have been hearing that the New York Rangers are looking at other options and not going all-in for Jack Eichel.

Rangers could look at signing a veteran defenseman like Alec Martinez for their third pairing.

Ideal pairings for their blue line next season:

K’Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

Martinez (or similar veteran) – Nils Lundkvist

On Oilers Barrie and Nugent-Hopkins … Interest in Ekman-Lasson and Patrick

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Have always believed the Edmonton Oilers should try to keep pending UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie. Have heard ‘indirect’ talk that he likes it in Edmonton and sees a fit with the team.

Barrie has the right to see what the open market may bring, but he could be interested in re-signing to a reasonable salary and term.

Would he take a three-year deal at $4.5 or $5 million per?

The Arizona Coyotes would take draft picks and prospects in a deal for defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. They’d also consider retaining salary. How much would they be willing to retain in a deal with the Oilers? Dave Tippett coached Ekman-Larsson when he was with the Coyotes.

Elliotte Friedman said on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now radio program on Friday that there had been “some rumblings that it wasn’t going to work out (in Edmonton)” for pending UFA Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Friedman did add that, that speculation had been denied to him.

Could see the Oilers trying to acquire a third-line center through trade as opposed to free agency. Jim Matheson has mentioned Philadelphia Flyers Nolan Patrick as a potential option.

Do the Oilers protect defenseman Oscar Klefbom for the expansion draft?