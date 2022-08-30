NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, and the Dallas Stars

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Islanders should re-visit J.T. Miller trade talks

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders should re-visit trade talk with the Vancouver Canucks about forward J.T. Miller. The Islanders were linked to Miller at the draft.

Being able to acquire Miller’s offense now would help and would give Mathew Barzal an elite winger for the first time. It may go a long way in being able to extend Barzal as well.

It would like cost a first-round pick. 29-year-old defenseman Scott Mayfield could help the Canucks blue line and the Islanders may need to include someone like Samuel Bolduc as Mayfield doesn’t fit the ‘young defensemen’ that the Canucks may want. Another prospect like Simon Holmstrom could be included.

The Islanders may want a defenseman back – Luke Schenn – and for the Canucks to retain some salary (maybe $500,000).

Stars RFAs Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson, and when Patrick Kane could make sense for the Stars

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: (mailbag) With training camp still a few weeks away, Dallas Stars RFAs Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson remain unsigned.

Robertson’s second contract will likely cost the Stars at least $6 million depending on term.

Comparables for Oettinger could be the second contracts for Carter Hart (three years at $3.979 million per) and Igor Shesterkin (four years at $5.667 million). A two- or three-year deal at between $3.5 million and $4 million would make sense. He’s four years away from being a UFA.

A bridge deal for Robertson makes sense. Comparables could be Matthew Tkachuk (three years at $7 million) and Elias Pettersson (three years at $7.35 million per).

Being able to trade for someone like Patrick Kane would make sense for the Stars, but it would need to happen around the trade deadline. The Stars would need to accrue some salary cap to take on a big contract and moving Ben Bishop and his LTIR slot allows them to do that. The Blackhawks would likely want Thomas Harley included and a roster player would need to be added for evening out the money. The Stars wouldn’t want to include any of Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven and Marvik Bourque for a rental. A first-round pick may need to be added.

There isn’t much trade value for the 36-year-old Anton Khudobin who is coming off hip surgery and carries a $3.333 million cap hit.