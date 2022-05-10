NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights

The Islanders will be looking to add some offense this offseason

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said they will look to improve their blue line offensively. They could look to make a hockey trade with their forwards.

David Pagnotta: Would expect the Islanders to be active this offseason. They will be looking to add some offseason and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they looked to move a veteran or two to help free up salary cap space.

Tab Bamford : Could the Islanders look at Patrick Kane? Lamoriello loves Kane and has made inquiries about him in the past.

David Pagnotta: Yep, wouldn't be a surprise if the Islanders checked in on Kane.

Keys to the offseason for the Vancouver Canucks

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Vancouver Canucks.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $12,373,333

2022 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

The Canucks should bring head coach Bruce Boudreau back next season. There has been some speculation that they could walk away from his option.

It’s hard to see them not wanting to keep J.T. Miller around long-term. He’s got a year left at $5.25 million before becoming a UFA.

Brock Boeser continues to have his name in the trade rumors mill.

The Canucks have seven UFAs as Patrik Allvin and Jeremy Rutherford will be looking to reshape their roster.

Keys to the offseason for the Vegas Golden Knights

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $2,673,334

2022 draft picks: 2nd, 3rd (NYR), 5th, 5th (CHI), 6th, 7th

From Stanley Cup favorite to missing the playoffs. How big of a reaction will there be in Vegas. Will they replace coach Peter DeBoer or GM Kelly McCrimmon? Will they look for more high-priced talent? Do they caulk this season up to injuries and look towards a similar roster with Jack Eichel for an entire season?

Reilly Smith is a pending UFA and likely can be fit in. Will they look to trade Evgenii Dadonov again? Max Pacioretty has a year left on his deal and will they look to move him.

How is Robin Lehner‘s health and what is his relationship with coach DeBoer going to be like?

