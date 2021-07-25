NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars, and Seth Jones

Palmieri-Islanders talks continue

David Pagnotta: The New York Islanders and Kyle Palmieri continue to talk about an extension.

As of Friday, the sides weren’t close but there was interest to get a deal done.

He’ll hit free agency on Wednesday if a deal isn’t reached beforehand.

Turning to Schmidt

Pierre LeBrun: Some teams that missed out on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen reached out to the Vancouver Canucks about defenseman Nate Schmidt.

Canucks may need to retain salary on Holtby

Matthew Sekeres: There is interest in Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby. The Canucks may have to retain some salary or take back a ‘bad’ contract.

The Boston Bruins have been rumored to being interest in Holtby all week. The Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs may be looking for a backup as well.

Nill on the Jones’ effect and interest in Suter

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on the how Seth Jones‘ contract may affect the Stars:

“As it pertains to us, with Miro (Heiskanen) and John (Klingberg), we got Miro signed and we’ve been negotiating with John. We look forward to getting him re-signed. He’s been a big part of our team.”

Saad Yousuf: Multiple sources have said that the Stars are looking at unrestricted free agent defenseman Ryan Suter. There appears to be interest from both sides.

Saad Yousuf: Once source said that even though Suter is left-handed, it’s “not a concern” as to how he would fit on their blue line.

Was time for Jones to move on

Ben Pope: Defenseman Seth Jones on leaving the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I took quite a long time to make my decision to not sign in Columbus. That was an extremely tough decision for me because I did make a lot of friends there and I did grow up there. I love the city of Columbus. But I just felt it was time to move on.”