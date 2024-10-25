NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Alexis Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller

The Rangers and Alexis Lafreniere are close

Elliotte Friedman: Contract extension talks between the New York Rangers and Alexis Lafreniere have intensified.

Larry Brooks: The Rangers and Lafreniere are getting close on an extension. A source is saying it’s a seven-year deal at under a $7.6 million cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Not finalized but the Rangers-Lafreniere deal is expected to be seven years at $7.45 million per.

The Rangers may not be in a rush for Alexis Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta doesn’t think there is any rush for the New York Rangers to work out contract extensions for pending RFA’s Alexis Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan Paton: “All right, Dave, let’s dive right into this thing. So much focus in New York on the contract and the length for Igor Shesterkin, but they have some other big free agents right now that they have to be talking to. One being Alexis LaFreniere, the other being K’Andre Miller. Anything pertaining to those two that you can discuss with us?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, Ryan, you know, yeah, Shesterkin, and Igor is going to get all the attention. And Mike Rupp on NHL network kind of blew up the city a little bit by saying he’s standing firm on $11.5 million.”

Paton: “That’s right.”

Pagnotta: “We’ll see what it will see if Ruper ends up being, being true. But Igor is still holding out for $12-plus (million) by the sounds of things.

But you’re right. You’ve got Alexis Lafreniere and you’ve got K’Andre Miller that need deals as well, and they’re going to eat up a big chunk of the cap moving forward for the New York Rangers.

The conversations with both have been, let’s say, fluid, Open lines of communication on both ends for both players. Nothing sounds imminent at the moment, and I don’t know necessarily if it means the Rangers are waiting for Shesterkin to take place. I don’t think it does, because they’ve got a big pool that’s going to a lot to them.

But they’re going to carry things out. There doesn’t seem to be much panic or a rush to get this done. But both players, Lafreniere and Miller on the radars for the New York Rangers. They want to figure something out, but nobody’s going to rush into it. It’s just a matter of getting it done, but it’s on the priority list for Chris Drury,

I’ve been very impressed with Lafreniere this season. and that line with Trochek and Panarin …”

Pagnotta: “He’s been great.”

Paton: “… dynamite for the Rangers.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started with rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.