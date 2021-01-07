NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Brian Boyle … Winnipeg Jets and Patrik Laine

Rangers among the teams who checked in on Boyle
Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers had the second-worst faceoff win percentage in the league last season at 46.6 percent. One of their more reliable faceoff guys, Greg McKegg, left in free agency. The Rangers may also have a void in the player leadership as well.
The Post has been told that the Rangers have shown some interest in 36-year old center Brian Boyle, who could check off several boxes.
There isn’t a contract offer to Boyle, but Rangers have told his camp they are seeing how their kids fair first. Boyle’s camp has been in contact with other teams as well, and have been told the same.
How Laine can navigate his situation in Winnipeg this season
TSN: Mike Johnston on TSNs That’s Hockey on how Patrik Laine navigates his situation with the Jets this season.
“Well first off, when he says ‘I’m not responsible for what people say.’ If your agent says it, then yes, you are responsible because they represent you, they speak for you. So if it’s coming from agent then it’s like it’s coming from you. You can’t just wash your hands and say ‘I don’t know, that guys speaking on his own.’ That’s not how this works.
But, where do we go? I think think for Patrik Laine, he’s just going to focus on his game because he has a lot to play for. Whether he wants to get out of there or he wants a big contract, either way his situation will be benefited from him playing fantastically well. And I think he’s looking to take strides in the 200 foot game he played last year, creating for his linemates, but also scoring the 40 plus goals pace that we’re use to seeing him at.
His contract is up after this season, Gino. He wants his $8, $9, $10 million a year. If he gets a 40 goal pace and more than a point a game, that’s what he will be in for. So whether he sticks around Winnipeg or not, whether he likes the Jets or not, he will be motivated at least somewhat selfishly to take care of his own situation by playing really well, and that will help the Jets for as long as he’s there.”