NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Brian Boyle … Winnipeg Jets and Patrik Laine

Rangers among the teams who checked in on Boyle

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers had the second-worst faceoff win percentage in the league last season at 46.6 percent. One of their more reliable faceoff guys, Greg McKegg, left in free agency. The Rangers may also have a void in the player leadership as well.

The Post has been told that the Rangers have shown some interest in 36-year old center Brian Boyle, who could check off several boxes.

There isn’t a contract offer to Boyle, but Rangers have told his camp they are seeing how their kids fair first. Boyle’s camp has been in contact with other teams as well, and have been told the same.

How Laine can navigate his situation in Winnipeg this season

TSN: Mike Johnston on TSNs That’s Hockey on how Patrik Laine navigates his situation with the Jets this season.