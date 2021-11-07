NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Two blue line options for the Rangers

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: The New York Rangers have had some issues with the bottom part of their defensive group. Although it’s still early, they may need to keep their eye on the depth defenseman trade market.

Two options on struggling teams could be pending UFA defensemen Ben Chiarot (Canadiens) and Calvin de Haan (Blackhawks).

The Blackhawks have many holes to fill and some big decisions to make

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the vacant front office positions with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“(The Blackhawks) need a general manager, they need a head coach, and what we don’t really have right now, Ron, is a clear timeline of when that’s going to be.

“I think we kind of have to wait and see what the Blackhawks decide to do, how they decide to figure it out, because I don’t get the sense they feel a real need or pressure to do this quick.”

Scott Powers of The Athletic: If the Chicago Blackhawks end up with the first or second pick after the draft lottery, they will keep it. If not, it will go to the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Seth Jones trade. That would be a disaster for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks have many questions going forward, this year and beyond. Will they want to re-sign Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane when their deals expire?

Dominik Kubalik might hold some trade value for the Blackhawks. He’s a pending free agent and they may not see a long-term fit.

Will a team be interested in goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for a playoff run?

Other pending UFAs who might generate some interest include Calvin de Haan, Ryan Carpenter and Kevin Lankinen.