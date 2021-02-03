NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Colorado Avalanche

DeAngelo could be traded soon

TSN: Darren Dreger said that there is trade interest New York Rangers defenseman Anthony DeAngelo and that a deal could happen soon.

“Meanwhile, keep an eye on Tony DeAngelo of the New York Rangers. We know that he’s been told to go home and await a trade, and there’s a ton of interest in him all of a sudden. I’m told, according to source, that DeAngelo could be moved within the next few days.”

Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News: It will be interesting to see what teams would be willing to give Anthony DeAngelo another shot. Are the Rangers willing to retain salary to move him?

Teams that are rebuilding like the Ottawa Senators or Detroit Red Wings can’t risk the negative influence that DeAngelo could bring to their young teams. Teams that are already good may not be interested in bringing in the potential headache.

Avs notes on the expansion draft, backup goaltender and their blue line

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: (mailbag) The 32-year old Erik Johnson has a no-movement clause and would need to be protected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. He carries a $6 million salary cap hit through 2022-23. The Colorado Avalanche could see if he’d be willing to waive it for the expansion draft. It’s unlikely the Kraken would be interested. If he waives it, the Avs could protect Devon Toews. The Avs would likely then lose one of Tyson Jost, J.T. Compher, Joonas Donskoi or Ryan Graves.

It’s not known how long goaltender Pavel Francouz will be out for. If he’s out for an extended period of time, and if rookie Hunter Miska struggles as backup, the Avs could look to see what goaltenders are available.

While the Avs may have a logjam on the blue line, having depth this season will be important. It may not be worth moving for someone with grit or that plays on the fourth line.