NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Will Filip Chytil‘s injuries lead the New York Rangers to be in the market for a center?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: There are some concerns with New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil as he’s had four concussions and has been sideline 10 times since 2018-19.

The Rangers could use a top-six right winger, though Kaapo Kakko is still in the mix.

The Rangers may have to look for a center to replace Chytil if his health remains an issue. They many need to use their cap space and assets for a center and not a winger.

Nick Bonino may be a patchwork fill on the third line at center.

The Blue Jackets have some pieces to move and there’ve been some recent benchings

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – All Eyes are Sweden episode on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “You know, Columbus to me is really interesting. They’ve been a team that has definitely not stopped looking for centers. They got a couple extra D. We’ve mentioned (Andrew) Peeke a lot. I think some teams have been in there to look at (Adam) Boqvist too.

So Columbus is interested in dealing. So we’ve been talking about Columbus for a while now working on some things like that. I just wonder if we ever get to the point here where maybe Columbus is talking about some bigger deals than we thought because of the all the benching that they’re doing and the messages that they’re sending.

Like, I don’t have a problem, Jeff with tough love. I don’t. If my boss doesn’t feel like I’m giving my best. They have every right in the world to say to me, you’re not doing it, and if it doesn’t get better, they can demote me, or they can take me off the air or whatever.

But, you know, Jeff, I always try to put myself in everybody’s shoes here and imagine if this was to happen to me in a work environment. And eventually, you get to a point where someone says this, isn’t working, or what’s the solution here, or I just don’t want to keep getting pinched all the time. And you know, if you’re not playing well, that’s on you. But if you begin to wonder if the fit makes sense. I just wonder where all of this goes.”