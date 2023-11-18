NHL Rumors: Sean Monahan Continues To Raise His Trade Stock

Montreal Canadiens Face Dilemma as Sean Monahan’s Trade Value Continues To Go Up

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period was on TSN Radio and was asked about Sean Monahan and his performance this season and if his value has risen amongst teams in the NHL.

Host: “Yeah, just to stay with the Canadiens and that trade market and I know that Habs fans don’t want us to bring this up right now because their best player is Sean Monahan, but he’s kind of got that show-me contract. You re-signed with a team for $2 million after being a $6 million player last year.

We know how well that could be worked for some of the top teams that need to be cap-compliant when it comes to the trade deadline. UFA you could really get a good asset. How much do you think his stock has risen just in the first month and a half this season?”

Anthony Di Marco: “I think significantly and you can make the case that his stock was on the rise last season ahead of the trade deadline before he ultimately got hurt. And you heard all the rumors that maybe the Colorado Avalanche had eyes on him to be there to see a role that they eventually went out and plucked Marcus, not Marcus Johansson, Ryan Johansen for the Nashville Predators to fill.

And I think now you’re seeing why when healthy Sean Monahan once upon a time was a top 15 center in the NHL, and why teams still had their eyes on him, significant cup-contending teams had their eye on him as early as last year. I think injuries are the only reason why we’re not talking about Sean Monahan more consistently in a top tier in a top tier in the NHL among centerman.

And he has been their best forward this year on the broadcast last night (Tuesday) on TSN. I think it was mentioned that he is part of the only line that has not been touched on the Montreal Canadiens this year. So if he stays healthy, I think there’s gonna be a massive market. But at the same time, there is a cultural aspect to it.

There is an aspect of well this team is starting to find tangible success and results on the ice and advance their rebuild. Do you want to take away one of the most important players away from that? You have to value okay is that just presumable draft capital and future assets more important or is his on-ice contribution and his role in that locker room for a young team looking to take the next step next year presumably in the rebuild?

So it’d be tough for Kent Hughes but it’s one of those situations where it’s a good problem to have.